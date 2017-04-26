Jean Marie Daniels

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jean Daniels died April 17, 2017 at the McGraw Hospice Center, Jacksonville, Fla., her husband of 53 years holding her hand.

Jean was born Jan. 20, 1939 to Lemund and Ella McKeown of Ticonderoga. She grew up in Ticonderoga and graduated from Ticonderoga High School in 1956. She attended the Church of the Cross. She worked at the A&P downtown for several years where she met her husband. She married Edward Daniels, a U.S. Navy petty officer in 1963 at the Episcopal church, St. Peters by the Sea in North Charleston, SC. Jean became the consummate navy wife for the next twenty years while raising two sons. She worked in Navy Exchanges from Guam to Spain.

In 1983 Ed retired from the navy and they moved to Tampa, Fla. From 1984 to 1997, Jean managed a women’s fashion clothing store. During this period Jean received four Summit Awards as one of the company’s top managers. Upon her retirement she volunteered at the emergency operations center in Tampa.

In 2005, Jean and Ed retired to Jacksonville, Fla. Jean loved lighthouses and traveled the coasts to visit them. Jean also took up golf after retirement and was proud of her hole-in-one at the Chi-Chi Rodriguez short course in Clearwater, Fla.

Jean is survived by her husband Edward, son Edward Jr. and daughter in law Kristen of Palm Coast, Fla.; son Joseph and daughter in law Sally of Orange Park, Fla., grandchildren Sara, Mackenzie and Edward III, brothers Thomas McKeown of Bern and James McKeown of Lake Worth, Fla., sisters Fredericka McCurdy of Voorheesville, Linda Matyas of Jacksonville, Fla., Jacqueline Wright, of Schroon Lake and Barbara Kennon of Ticonderoga.

Jean was predeceased by her parents Lemund and Bernice McKeown, brothers Lemund Jr. and F. Michael, and sisters Sue Revard, Bernice LaDuke, Jane Lynch, Patricia Mulligan and Rebecca Sayers.

Jean will be laid to rest at Valley View Cemetery. A memorial service and internment are planned for later.