Jean Thomas

SARASOTA, Fla. — Jean (Lois) Wilson Thomas from Sarasota, Florida passed away in her sleep at Bay Village of Sarasota on July 13, 2017, with her son by her side.

She was born to the late Dr. Wilmer Sutton and Mary (Leona) Lange Wilson on Feb. 17, 1929 in Mt. Vernon.  

Jean graduated from A.B. Davis High School in Mt. Vernon in 1947 and lived in California, New York, Connecticut and Colorado before settling in Sarasota in the mid-1980s. 

Jean enjoyed traveling, making several trips to Europe and various destinations around the United States, and enjoyed spending her summers in the Adirondack Mountains of New York in the Town of Westport. 

She was blessed to have made many friends wherever she lived and enjoyed spending time with them at every opportunity. 

In her later years, Jean’s passion was spending time with her only granddaughter. Jean was preceded in death by her parents and brother, William A. Wilson and his son William Jr.

Jean is survived by her son, Douglas Scott Wilson Thomas of Chesterfield, VA; and her granddaughter, Natalie Magen Thomas of  Richmond, VA.  She is also survived by her brother, Richard S. Wilson and four nieces, Patricia, Linda, Jennifer and Kristinia.  

A private celebration of Jean’s life will take place this fall in the Sarasota area. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lighthouse of Manasota at lighthouseofmanasota.org, which will help the blind and visually impaired.

Top Headlines