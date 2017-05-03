× Expand Photo provided Jean Williams

BRASHER FALLS — Jean M. Williams (Meacham), born Aug. 1, 1928 in Brasher Falls, passed away at Fawcett Memorial Hospital in Port Charlotte, FL on March 5, 2017.

She was predeceased by her husband of 44 years, Raymond E. Williams and her sister, Mabel M. Hanley.

She is survived by her children: Carolyn Williams Beiter of Delmar; Wayne M. Williams of Schroon Lake; Dale J. Williams of Medford; five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

She is also survived by her brothers Arthur G. Meacham of Brasher Falls; Clifford B. Meacham (Katie) of Port Charlotte and Bruce E. Meacham (Christine) of Milford, MA.

Jean received her Master’s Degree from Hofstra University. She was an elementary teacher at Patchogue-Medford Schools for 30 years. She was an active member of the United Methodist Women in Patchogue and in Port Charlotte, FL.

She was the past-President of the Port Charlotte Lions Club, receiving the Melvin Jones Fellow Award for the Lions International Foundation for 2009-2010. She was a member of the Pride of Charlotte Ladies’ Barbershop Chorus, the Port Charlotte Republican Club and the American Association of University Women.

Internment will be at the Saratoga National Cemetery.

Donations will be made to the Punta Gorda Lions Club, Box 510915, Punta Gorda, FL 33951 or through leif.org.