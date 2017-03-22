× Expand Photo provided Jessica Nicole Webb

NEW RUSSIA — Rest in eternal peace (Brat).

Jessica Nicole Webb, formerly of Crown Point and Ticonderoga, went peacefully to heaven at home with family and pets on March 11, 2017 after a long battle with cancer.

She was born May 12, 1981 in Plattsburgh. She lived life to the fullest, always willing to help others. She had a very big heart full of love for animals and others. She loved doing crafts and art projects and writing stories.

Jessica is survived by Michael and Rachel Smith (mom and dad); one brother, Michiel G. Webb Jr. of Plattsburgh; biological dad, Michiel Webb Sr. and wife Stacy of Texas, and their two sons Travis and Chris; and one grandfather, Kenneth Smith Jr., and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She is predeceased by Jesse and Ruth Taylor of Moriah and Crown Point and Virginia Smith of North Creek.

She was loved by all. A graveside service will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the family for funeral and other expenses. Your spirit will live on.