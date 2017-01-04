TICONDEROGA — Jill Hunsdon, 52, of Ticonderoga, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016 following a bout with “ALS,” or Lou Gehrig’s Disease. Jill was born in Haverhill, Mass. on July 7, 1964 and was the daughter of Allen and Rose Baker of Crown Point.

Jill loved the great outdoors and doing things such as hunting, fishing, snowmobiling and camping with her family. The Adirondacks was certainly her favorite place.

Jill is predeceased by her parents Allen and Rose Baker and by her beloved son David LeBlanc Jr.

Jill is survived by her husband Todd Hunsdon of Ticonderoga, her two daughters Christines Firlik (James Firlik) of Rome, NY; Heather Ross (Anthony Ross) of Cincinnati, OH; her step-son Travis Hunsdon of Ticonderoga; her three grandchildren Norah and Kolton Ross of Cincinnati, OH and Autumn Firlik of Rome, NY.

Jill also had four siblings; Allen Baker Jr. of Vermont, Pam Baker of Boston, MA, Shelly Baker of Ticonderoga and Julie Hunsdon (Fred Hunsdon) of Ticonderoga.

Family members would like to say thank you, to the community, for all of the prayers and support. Jill was cremated at Harland Funeral Home in Port Henry.