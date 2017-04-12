× Expand Photo provided Joan A. Moore

PUTNAM STATION — Joan A. (Mattison) Moore, 74, of Putnam Station, NY, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 2, 2017, with her family by her side.

She was born in Ticonderoga, NY on October 2, 1942 to Vernon Mattison and Grace Huntington.

Joan enjoyed spending quality time with her siblings. She devoted much of her time to her family and pets. She was a dedicated Washington Redskins fan and an NFL fanatic.

Joan is survived by her three children, Stephen H. Moore (Robert Willoughby) of Putnam Station, Nicole Moore (Doug Thatcher) of Putnam Station and Jesse Moore (Laura Fister) of Elizabethtown, KY;

her four sisters, Theresa Wilson of Putnam Station, Norma Dickerson of Ticonderoga, Connie Smith of Putnam Station and Darlene Hagar of Putnam Station; and her two brothers, Al Mattison of Putnam Station and Gary Smith of Dresden. She is also survived by her five grandchildren, Samantha Sharrow, James Gijanto, Amanda Moore, Courtnee Moore and Brendon Moore; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Vernon Mattison; her mother, Grace (Huntington), step-father, Roy Smith; and her brother, David Mattison.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga. To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Joan’s memory may be made to a Cancer Society of your choice.