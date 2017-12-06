× Expand Photo provided JoAnn Dulin

TICONDEROGA | JoAnn Dulin, 84, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 5 in her home at Garden Song at Eastview of Middlebury.

JoAnn was born in Ticonderoga on Sept. 9, 1933 to George Dulin and Ida (McIntyre) Dulin. She was predeceased by her mother and father, a dear cousin, Sue Flanagan of Middlebury, and two special women, Aunt Ida and Aunt Si, both of Ticonderoga. She is survived by her cousins and many friends in Middlebury and beyond.

JoAnn’s father’s legacy was very important to her. George, a chemical engineer, spent his train ride home teaching workmen to read. He believed strongly in education, one of JoAnn’s most important goals also. Aunt Si and Aunt Ida taught JoAnn to read when she was 3 years old. As a young girl, JoAnn accompanied Aunt Ida and Aunt Si on their regular visits to the Ticonderoga Paper Mill to care for workers who were ill. JoAnn followed in the footsteps of her dad, mom and aunts as she pursued her nursing education and career.

Upon JoAnn’s graduation from the Rochester School of Nursing, she worked as a community nurse in New York’s North Country. She graduated from the Columbia School of Medicine with a Master’s Degree in Nursing. JoAnn spent most of her career as a psychiatric nurse, caring for wounded veterans at the Brooklyn Veterans Administration Hospital. She loved her work with the veterans she served and was saddened when her health required her to retire early. However, JoAnn continued to give to others in her retirement, whether a cookbook to a friend who loved to cook or her car to a special friend who was in need of a car.

Even as her health declined, JoAnn noticed when her sister or fellow residents needed help or just wanted someone to listen to them. If she couldn’t attend to them, she prompted the staff to look after them. JoAnn was always caring about others and doing what she could to help.

JoAnn’s beautiful, warm smile will be missed by her friends, family and her caregivers.

JoAnn attended the Middlebury United Methodist Church. She was one of the original members of the Women’s Spirituality Group.

There will be no service or calling hours per JoAnn’s wishes. If you would like to honor JoAnn’s life and her work, please give a gift to a Veterans Organization for Wounded Veterans of your choosing or to WomenSafe, P.O. Box 67, Middlebury, VT 05753.