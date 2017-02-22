× Expand Photo provided John ‘Tarzy’ Zapolski

CROWN POINT — John “Tarzy” Zapolski, 69, of Crown Point passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 at the Glens Falls Hospital after a short illness. He is the son of John and Loretta (Afflin) Zapolski. He was born in Jamaica, New York.

Tarz was an avid hunter, Nascar and Yankees fan. He enjoyed racing his car “Commotion” in North Hudson. He also enjoyed watching the dirt car races at Lebanon Valley, Fonda and Devil’s Bowl.

In his younger years he was invited to try out for the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves. But due to an injury he was unable to pursue his dream.

Tarz enjoyed playing slow pitched softball on the Doc’s and Fort View Inn teams with a great group of guys and long time friends. He also enjoyed visiting fireside next to his pub.

Besides his parents he is also predeceased by two sisters, Mary and Loretta and one brother, Hank.

Survivors include his wife Iris; his five children, John, Kristin, Emily (Jimmy), Mary (Bob), and Ashley (Mike) Zapolski; three step-daughters, Carrie (Tommy) Vradenburg, Heather (Chris) Alkinburgh and Suzanne (Daniel) Tucker; 12 grandkids, Justin, Cory and Jessica Sprague, Kaitlin and Addison Morse, James Duntley, Bryce Fleury, Mara and Torrie Vradenburg, Avery and Karyssa Alkinburgh and Gavin Tucker. He is also survived by his two best four-legged friends Kaugra and Duke.

There will be a celebration of Tarzy’s life on Feb. 25, at the EMA, 9 Maplewood Lane, Ticonderoga.

To leave condolences for the family please visit harlandfuneralhome.com.