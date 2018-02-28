× Expand Photo provided John “Jack” H. Williams, Sr.

TICONDEROGA | John “Jack” H. Williams, Sr., 85, of Ticonderoga, passed away on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018 at the University of Vermont Medical Center of Burlington, Vermont.

Born Sept. 20, 1932 in Port Henry, he was the son of the late James D. and Mae (Denno) Williams.

Jack was raised in Port Henry. He then moved to Ticonderoga, where he has been a resident for most of his life. He was employed by the International Paper Company of Ticonderoga for 42 years, prior to his retirement.

Jack was passionate, first and foremost, about his faith and his family. He was an avid fisherman, handyman and volunteer.

He was a devoted communicant of St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Ticonderoga, and served on the committee of the parish cemetery. He was also very active with the Ticonderoga Food Pantry.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents, James and Mae Williams; and his siblings, William Williams, Francis Williams, Lawrence Williams and Sarah Beale.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Emma Jean Cross Williams; six sons, John (Lois) Williams, Jr. of Ohio, James (Nova) Williams of Ohio, Patrick (Lynnette) Williams of Maryland, Christopher (Marika) Williams of Tennessee, Thomas (Rosario) Williams of New Jersey, and Richard Williams of North Carolina; one daughter, Mary Williams of Washington; and one sister, Constance Bennett of Canandaigua. He is also survived by twelve grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends may call Thursday, March 1, 2018 from 5-7 p.m. at the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home, 11 Algonkin St., Ticonderoga.

A mass of Christian burial will be con-celebrated on Friday, March 2, 2018 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Ticonderoga, by the Rev. Kevin D. McEwan, Pastor and the Rev. William G. Muench.

The rite of committal will follow at the family plot of St. Mary’s Parish Cemetery.

Donations in Jack’s memory may be made to St. Mary’s School, 64 Amherst Ave., Ticonderoga, NY 12883 or the Ticonderoga Food Pantry, 1045 Wicker St., Ticonderoga, NY 12883 or the Ticonderoga Emergency Squad, 118 Champlain Ave., Ticonderoga, NY 12883.

To offer online condolences, please visit wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com.