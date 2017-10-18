× Expand Photo provided John Aurilio

MORIAH | John Aurilio, 70, of Moriah passed away suddenly on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017.

John was born on Feb. 15, 1947 in Port Henry to the late John and Ella (Dudley) Aurilio.

He is predeceased by his mother and father and his two brothers, Bobby (Froggy) Aurilio and Morgan Aurilio.

John dedicated 42 years of his life to the International Paper Mill in Ticonderoga. He retired in 2008.

He was hard working and determined and was an inspiration to all who met him. He enjoyed working and being outside, as well as trips to the casinos! He loved spending time with his family especially his six grandchildren. He was proud of them — they were the light of his life.

John married the love of his life, Roberta (Pepper) Aurilio, on Oct. 30, 1982. The loved they shared was true, beautiful and clearly seen by all who knew them.

Johnny is survived by his wife Bobbie, a son John J. Aurilio and his significant other Anne Brace; his two daughters Jamie Aurilio and her boyfriend Brandon Gough and Heather (Aurilio) Rancour and her husband Robert Rancour Jr.; one sister, Mitzi Aurilio and a brother, Tom and Ticiey Aurilio; and six grandchildren, Trevor, Jordon and Hunter Cheney, Sophie and Foster Rancour and Eliana Gough.

He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.