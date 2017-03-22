× Expand Photo provided John E. Hurlburt

TICONDEROGA — John E. Hurlburt, 73, of Ticonderoga, passed away on Wednesday, March 15, 2017, at the Glens Falls Hospital.

Born in Ticonderoga, July 24, 1943, he was the son of the late Earl and Sarah (Hall) Hurlburt.

John grew up in Putnam Station. He was a hard worker, and as a young man, he worked in farming and logging.

He spent most of his life in Ticonderoga. He was employed by the International Paper Company of Ticonderoga, as a Crane Operator for 43 years, and was a member of the Company’s Quarter Century Club.

After his retirement, he worked for 10 years with the Maintenance Crew of Fort Ticonderoga.

In addition to his parents, he was pre-deceased by one brother, Earl Hurlburt, Jr.

Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Shirley Joan (Taylor) Hurlburt; three children, Sara Hurlburt Genier of Ticonderoga, John F. W. Hurlburt of Oklahoma, and Penny Abell of Oklahoma; two brothers, Alfie Hurlburt of Crown Point and William Hurlburt of Ohio; and one sister, April Hall of Schenectady. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Robert Ives, Kyle Hurlburt, Justine Hurlburt, Candis Holm and Whitney Hurlburt; six great-grandchildren; and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends called on Saturday, March 18 at the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home, 11 Algonkin St., Ticonderoga.

A memorial service followed at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, at the funeral home.

To offer online condolences, please visit wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com.