Crown Point. John E. Millington, Sr., 77, of Crown Point, passed away on Tuesday, June 26, 2018, at the Elderwood Nursing Home of Ticonderoga.

Born in Glens Falls, NY, July 25, 1940, he was the son of the late Deward and Blanche (Morse) Millington.

Mr. Millington was a resident of Crown Point for most of his life. He was employed as a Truck Driver for Northern Car Crushers of Keeseville, New York for many years.

John enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He was pre-deceased by his wife Judy (Joiner) Millington.

Survivors include two sons, John E. Millington, Jr. of Warrensburg and William L. Millington of Crown Point; two daughters, Heidi L. LaPann of Ticonderoga and Theresa A. Burns of Crown Point; three step-sons, Robert W. Rafferty of Ticonderoga, Andy Burns of Crown Point, and Bruce Burns, Jr. of Crown Point; and two step-daughters, Tammy Worth of Ticonderoga and Tina Goyette of Moriah. He is also survived by many grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

There are no services scheduled.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga. To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com