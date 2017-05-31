× Expand Photo provided John Edward Moore

NORTH CREEK — John Edward Moore, 58, of Knoxville — formerly of North Creek — passed away Jan. 25, 2017.

Moore was born on Jan. 22, 1959, graduated high school at Johnsburg Central School in 1978. He served in the U.S. Army from 1978-1981 as an AH-1 Cobra Helicopter repairman/crew member. John moved to Knoxville, TN in 2012 and worked at Tennessee Guard Rail.

John is preceded in death by his parents, Nathan and Reba Moore, and brother Wendell Moody.

He is survived by two sons, Lee and Timothy Moore of North Creek; brothers and sisters in law Nathan and Judy Moore, Anderson, SC; Daniel and Sandy Moore; Donald and Karen Moore of North Creek and Sister Lillian Davis of Show Low, AZ. As well as numerous aunts, uncles, neices, nephews and cousins and grandsons from New York, Tennessee, Colorado and Florida.

His remains will be transported to North Creek for internment with his parents in the Hack Cemetary of Johnsburg at 11 a.m. on July 11.