SWIFTWATER, PA | John Franklyn Harper Sr., 70, of Swiftwater, Pennsylvania, died Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at his home.

He was the loving husband of Elizabeth (Marklew) Harper, with whom he shared 38 years of marriage.

Born in Orange, New Jersey, he was the son of the late Franklyn E. and Janet (DeCamp) Harper.

A proud veteran of the U.S. Army, John served during the Vietnam War. He received the rank of sergeant and was in the Big Red 1 unit. After his honorable discharge, he began working with the Operating Engineers Union IUOE Local 825 in New Jersey.

In his spare time, John enjoyed listening to music, fishing, camping and watching NASCAR.

John was a life member of the VFW Post 3448 in Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania. He was also a life member of the American Legion Post 903 in Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania.

He was an avid baseball fan and loved the New York Yankees and the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Rail Riders, where he was a season ticket holder.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: James Harper and his wife, Kris, of Linden, New Jersey; John Harper Jr. and his wife, Sue, of Swiftwater, Pennsylvania; Christina Harper of Weehawken, New Jersey; and Victoria Smith and her husband, Brett, of Cresco, Pennsylvania; sisters: Susan McKinney and her husband, Roger, of Ewing, New Jersey; and Sally Harper and friend Jim Vanar of Fort Pierce, Florida; five grandchildren: Lindsay, Addison, Collin, Emma and Jonathan; many nieces and nephews; and his beloved dogs, Brutus and Artimus.

Services were held Sunday, March 25 at Bolock Funeral Home, Cresco, Pennsylvania.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Legion Post 903 or the VFW Post 3448.

Private cremation has been entrusted to Bolock Funeral Home Crematory.