PORT HENRY — John J. “Jack” Harland, 85, of Port Henry passed away on Monday, June 12, 2017 at the Heritage Commons Nursing Home in Ticonderoga with his family by his side.

He was born Sept. 1, 1931 in Port Henry, the son of Raymond and Gladys (Gibbs) Harland.

He graduated from Port Henry High School in 1949 and thereafter attended the Simmons School of Embalming and Mortuary Science in Syracuse. Subsequent to that, he enlisted in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict and served several years in the Medical Corps. Upon completion of his military service, he returned to Port Henry to work with his father at the Harland Funeral Home. He served the community as a funeral director for over 65 years.

He was a member of the Port Henry Knights of Columbus, BPOE Elks Lodge, the American Legion and former member of the Port Henry Fire Department. He served as Essex County Coroner for 12 years and was a member of the Moriah Central School Board for several years.

He enjoyed traveling with his wife as well as scouting the antique shops. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially being surrounded by his grandchildren throughout their growing years.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Joan (Miner) Harland; his sons, John (Maureen) Harland, Timothy Harland and Ray (Sue) Harland; his daughters, Sue (Martin) Borho and Colleen (Peter) Belzer; his grandchildren, Garett Borho, Adriane Borho, Olivia Belzer, Phillip Belzer, Wesley Belzer, Jamie Harland Mueller, Ian Harland, Carley Harland and Kelsey Harland; his great grandchildren, Austin, Jaxen, Rylan, Ryan and Isaac; his sisters, Marjorie Harrington and Mary Kissel; and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours were held on Thursday, June 15 from 5-8 pm at the Harland Funeral Home in Port Henry. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on June 16 at St. Patrick’s Church in Port Henry. Burial will be in St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Moriah. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Town of Moriah Ambulance Squad or to the North Country SPCA.

The family would especially like to thank all of Jack’s “girls” at Heritage Commons, Adirondack Unit, for their loving and comforting care, compassion and kindness during his stay at the nursing home.

To leave condolences for the family please visit harlandfuneralhome.com.