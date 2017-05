John S. McLaughlin, 71, of Leicester passed away April 13 in Middlebury. He was born Aug. 6, 1945 in Boston, the son of J. Karl and Shirley (Drake) McLaughlin. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army and honorably served his Country in Vietnam from 1967-68. He was a graduate of Cornell University with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering. He is survived by his sons Mark, Peter and Christopher McLaughlin, brother Hugh McLaughlin and sister Kathryn McLaughlin Montgomery.