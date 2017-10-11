× Expand Photop provided John William Smith

CROWN POINT | John William Smith, 53, of Crown Point passed away on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born in Glens Falls on Sept. 25, 1964, he is the son of Janice (Galusha) Smith of Crown Point and the late John F. Smith.

John was a lifetime resident of Hague, Ticonderoga and Crown Point. He enjoyed cooking and helping the elderly.

Through the years he has been employed by the Silver Bay Association, Indian Kettles Restaurant and the Sagamore Resort.

He is survived by his mother, Janice Smith of Crown Point; one sister, Mary Frasier of Hague; two nieces, two nephews, one great-nephew; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

In addition to his father, he was also predeceased by one sister, Colleen M. “Sissy” Smith; and one nephew, Justin R. Frasier.

Relatives and friends called Monday, Oct. 9 from 1-2 p.m. at the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home, 11 Algonkin St., Ticonderoga.

A funeral service followed at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. The Rev. Lee Ackley, pastor of the Crown Point United Methodist Church, officiated.

Burial will take place at a later date at the family plot of the Valley View Cemetery of Ticonderoga.

To offer online condolences, please visit wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com.