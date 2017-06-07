ELIZABETHTOWN — Joseph G. Firlik III, 78, of Calcium, passed away suddenly May 25, 2017 at his home.

Joe was born March 26, 1939, in Albany, son of Janet and Joseph G. Firlik, Jr. He grew up in Elizabethtown and graduated from ELCS in 1957.

Joe moved to Plattsburgh, where he worked as a Volkswagen mechanic and drove for Firlik Film Express. He went on to drive for Anchor Motor Freight Co. and later for Walmart.

Joe enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing, boating and rebuilding Volkswagen cars.

He is survived by two daughters: Diana (Patrick) Mullen, Watertown; Kathy Woolf (Todd Schofield), Adams Center; a son, Joseph G. Firlik IV (Kelly Hayes), Mexico, NY; five grandchildren, and six great grandchildren.

He is also survived by three brothers: Jeffrey (Luanne) Firlik, Williston, Vt; James Firlik, Port Henry; Jerry (Denise) Firlik, Elmira; seven sisters, Joyce Frenia, South Hampton, NJ; Janet Barry, Syracuse; Jackie Baker, Port Henry; Jill (Jeff) Stonecash, Fernandina Beach, FL; Judy Pepper, Vancouver, WA; Joanne Kordziel, Wilmington; Jennifer (Richard) Diamond, Hudson Falls and several nieces and nephews.

He leaves behind his beloved fiance, Marylou Tesmer with whom he enjoyed traveling and spending winters in Hudson, FL; her sons Kevin and Teddy, daughters Joanne Valdez and Christina Mills.

In addition to his parents, Joe is predeceased by his brother John Firlik and sister Juliet Hurley.

Funeral Mass was celebrated at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, Watertown on May 31. Burial followed at the Sanford Corners Cemetery in Calcium.

Donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, NY 13601 or to the American Heart Association, 204 Iroquois Avenue, Watertown, NY 13601.

