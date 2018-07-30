Ticonderoga - Joseph James Coley, 78, of Ticonderoga, passed away on Monday, July 30, 2018.

Born in Ticonderoga, May 29, 1940, he was the son of the late Joseph Coley and Catherine Barber

Joseph was a veteran of the U.S. Army and was a member of the American Legion Post # 224 of Ticonderoga.

He was a lifelong resident of Ticonderoga and was employed by the International Paper Company of Ticonderoga for over 30 years. He was a member of the Company’s Quarter Century Club. After his retirement, he worked for Green Thumb and the State of New York.

Mr. Coley was very active in the community. He served for many years on the Mt. Defiance Hook & Ladder Volunteer Fire Company, Ticonderoga Fire Police and Washington County Fire Police. He was a certified security guard and an Inter-Lakes Health Therapy Dog Handler.

Joe was an avid hunter, fisherman, and all-around outdoorsman. He enjoyed bowling and walks with all of his dogs. Joe was a member of the Washington County Fish & Game Club and a former member of the Ticonderoga Elks Lodge.

Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Linda M. (Rolfe) Coley; three children, Joseph Coley, Jr. and his wife, Tracey of Connecticut, Lisa Coley Beeman and her husband, J.D. of Ticonderoga, and Tonya Thompson and her husband, Jesse of Ticonderoga; one sister, Sally O’Dell of Ticonderoga; and two half-brothers, Michael Annis of Georgia and Neil Coley of Ticonderoga. He is also survived by nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

He was pre-deceased by one sister, Donna Hargett.

As per Joe’s wishes, there are no services scheduled.

Donations in his memory may be made to the North Country SPCA or to a charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home, 11 Algonkin St., Ticonderoga. To offer online condolences, please visitwww.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com