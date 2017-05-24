PORT HENRY — Joseph L. Gregory, 61, died Thursday, May 18 at his home in Port Henry surrounded by family after a battle with lung cancer.

Mr. Gregory is survived by his wife, Katherine, and four children: James Gregory of Port Henry, Tammy Perkins Shaw of Witherbee, Monica Opdyke-Pelzer of South Carolina, and Tonia Huizenga of Bennington, Vt.; three stepchildren: Arthur Pelkey of Middlebury, Vt., Karen Pelkey of Middlebury, Vt., and Kelly Bergmans of Ferrisburgh, Vt. He also leaves behind sister, Theresa LaDuc of Brandon, Vt.; sister, Bernadette LaBerge of Cottage Grove, TN; brother, Bernard Gregory Sr. of Benson, Vt.; brother, Leonard Gregory of Winooski, Vt.; Paul Gregory of Ferrisburgh, Vt., brother, Gerald Gregory of Benson, Vt., and brother, Thomas Gregory of Lantana, Fla.; grandchildren: Liam, Kyle, William, Emma, Anthony, Lisa, Micayla, Jessica, Thomas, Braden, Keisha, Rayven, Vylette and Aiden; great-grandchildren: Piper, Aubrey and Bentley.

He is predeceased by his father, Leonard Gregory Sr., his brother; Evelyn Gregory, sister; Helena Warner, sister; Elizabeth Warner and brother, Lawrence Gregory.

Joe was born in Middlebury, Vt. on July 28, 1955. He attended Middlebury Union High School, and from there, enlisted in the Marine Corps.

Always having a love for fishing, Joe spent his childhood summers fishing local creeks and rivers. The hobby stuck with him throughout his life, participating in fishing derbies and grabbing a pole every chance he had. He was also an avid hunter. If Joe wasn’t fishing or hunting, his other passion was cars. In his younger days, as a racer at Devil’s Bowl Speedway and in his older years watching NASCAR while catching a nap or two. He worked as a mechanic at Bannister Automotive in Vergennes, Vt. His mechanic skills weren’t limited to the shop, as he never hesitated to help friends and loved ones with car trouble at his home. That’s how Joe will be remembered; for his generosity, friendly nature, and love for his family.

Calling hours were held Wednesday, May 24 at Brown-McClay Funeral home in Vergennes, Vt. from 6-8 p.m., followed by a service. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking donations to be made to the Vergennes Area Junior Fishing Derby, PO Box 35, Vergennes, Vt.