MINERVA | Joyce Jane (Steele) Gonyo was born on June 7, 1940 and passed away on Jan. 4, 2018 in Glens Falls Hospital. She was the daughter of Tycee and Jane (Ball) Steele.

On Sept. 14, 1957 Joyce married Marvin Gonyo of Minerva.

She is survived by her husband Marvin; children Joseph and wife Patty Gonyo of Olmstedville, Debbie Gonyo and David Gonyo of Minerva. She is also survived by Brenda and husband Casey Prosser of Pottersville, SueAnne and husband Michael Sheedy of Florida and James and wife Erin Gonyo of Minerva.

She was predeceased by her son Daniel James Gonyo. Joyce is survived by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Donations may be made in Joyce’s memory to the Minerva Rescue Squad.

Please visit the funeral arrangements at alexanderfuneralhomes.com.