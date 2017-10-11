Judith Ann Stacy

TICONDEROGA | Judith Ann (Clark) Stacy, 75, of Ticonderoga passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017 at Heritage Commons Residential Health Care of Ticonderoga.

Born in Ticonderoga on June 12, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Donald and Pauline (Coley) Clark.

Stacy was a lifelong resident of Ticonderoga and a graduate of Ticonderoga High School.

She enjoyed crafts, especially knitting and crocheting, and was an accomplished oil painter. She participated in many area craft fairs.

Judith was a 20+ year breast cancer survivor. She knitted and donated many hats for children cancer patients.

Her greatest enjoyment was her family, especially her grandchildren. She never missed any of their sporting events.

She was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Victor E. Stacy, on March 24, 2015 and also by her son, Christopher Lee Stacy, on May 16, 2015.

Survivors include her son, Tod Stacy of Ticonderoga; her daughter, Victoria “Tory” Belden and her husband, Peter of Hague; and seven grandchildren, Jessica Kelly, Jacob Kelly, Selena Stacy, Austin Stacy, Stephanie Belden, Brittany Belden and Sarah Belden; one brother, Neil Coley and his wife Betty of Ticonderoga; one sister, Sheila Bennett of Ticonderoga; and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her grand-dog, Remy.

Relatives and friends may call Monday, Oct. 16 from 4-6 p.m. at the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home, 11 Algonkin St., Ticonderoga.

A funeral service will follow at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. The Rev. Skip Trembley will officiate.

To offer online condolences please visit wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com.