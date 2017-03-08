Judith Dunkley

JOHNSBURG — Judith “Judy” Ann (Cleveland) Dunkley, a lifelong resident of Garnet Lake, passed away peacefully Monday, Feb. 27, 2017 at the Adirondack Tri-County Nursing Home surrounded by her family.

Born at home on Jan. 13, 1945, she was the daughter of the late James “Buster” and Katherine (Martin) Cleveland. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Margarita Harpp, brother-in-law Dwight Harpp and sister-in-law Dena Cleveland.

Judy attended Johnsburg Central School and the Colonna Beauty School in Albany.

For many years Judy owned and operated DJ’s Market in Johnsburg. In 1982, she began her career as a kitchen assistant at the Adirondack Tri-County Nursing Home, in North Creek, and retired in 1993, in the position of cook.

On Aug. 16, 1980 she married George Dunkley Jr., they spent many years traveling the northeast and enjoying Blue Grass Festivals.

In her free time, Judy enjoyed crafting, knitting, baking and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was an avid animal lover and spent many hours bird watching and keeping track of the small herd of deer in her backyard. Judy will always be remembered as a “good hearted, loving person” by her friends, family and community.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, George Dunkley Jr. of Johnsburg; her daughters, Donna Hier and Danae (Keith) Tucker; stepson, George (Erin) Dunkley. Her grandchildren, Zac (Stephanie) Hier, Spencer Hier, Nic Hier, Gabrielle Hier; Crystal (Jeremy) Pound, Ryan Tucker, Todd Tucker, Brent Tucker, Kara Tucker; Luke Dunkley, Hudson Dunkley, Jessica Morehouse, Jason Morehouse. Also, her beloved great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Calling hours took place on Sunday, March 5 at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804 with the Rev. Ronald Allen officiating. A celebration of Judy’s life was held at the Wevertown Community Center.

Interment will take place in the spring.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to the staff of both the Warren Rehab Center and the Adirondack Tri-County Nursing Home.

In loving memory of Judy, please make contributions to an animal shelter or animal rescue of your choice.

Condolences and floral bouquets may be sent directly to the funeral home, or through bakerfuneralhome.com.