June Astrid Evans, age 90, passed away on April 29, 2018 in Hopewell Junction, NY. June was born on February 1, 1928 in Brooklyn, NY to LeRoy and Inez (Fagergren) Madison. She married Leonard (Lenny) Evans on May 30, 1948 and resided in Franklin Square, NY until settling permanently into their beloved home in Keene, NY in 1990. June moved to The Fountains at Millbrook in 2010. Her family would like to thank everyone at The Fountains for their care and patience while she was a resident. June worked at Adelphi University, as assistant to the dean of the School of Nursing, also obtaining a BA degree, most likely with a perfect 4.0 average. She was a member of the prestigious Oratorio Society and sang multiple times at Carnegie Hall. June loved the Adirondacks. Two weeks every summer were dedicated to camping at Rollins Pond. Apparently contagious, her love for the Adirondacks created a cherished place for the entire family. June was an excellent cook and loved spending time in the kitchen; her hospitality and her Swedish meatballs will be remembered by all that came to her door. Any holiday was an excuse to cook, gather the family, and celebrate. Junes Thanksgiving dinners and Christmas Eve smorgasbords were annually anticipated events, always bringing her family together around the table. She had a further passion for gardening. As she spent many hours working on her window boxes and garden beds in Keene, her horticulture skills came to life. June had a deep appreciation for music, especially classical and operatic compositions. She loved reading, cats, nurses, her Swedish heritage, her evening Scotch, and her grandchildren. She was smart, witty, and had a wicked sense of humor, something she proudly never lost. June leaves behind two children, Karen Evans and Larry Evans, and eight grandchildren, Gregory Kohn, Jocelyn Evans, Matthew Evans, Kierstin Kohn, Kiera Evans, Max Kohn, Addie Evans, and Jesse Evans, and her first great-grandchild Eliza. She also leaves behind her son-in-law Russ Kohn and good friend Sarah Kohn (Russs Mom), her precious cat Annie, along with many others who loved her. June was predeceased by her husband Lenny and son Jeffrey, and her siblings, Roy Madison, Ethel Fey, and Hope Magnusson. Friends and family will gather at Norton Cemetery in Keene, NY at 11 am on June 23 to remember June and say goodbye. She will be missed.