TICONDEROGA — Karen Lawaetz of Ticonderoga passed away peacefully at CVPH Medical Center in Plattsburgh on Dec. 17, 2016 at the age of 91 after a short illness. Born in Hicksville on Jan. 13, 1925, she grew up in Mount Kisco and then Bernardsville, NJ, where she sang in the choir at the Church of St. John on the Mountain and graduated from Bernardsville High School. In 1946 Karen graduated from the East Orange General Hospital School of Nursing, becoming a registered nurse and a member of the United States Cadet Nurse Corps.

Karen’s nursing career began with the Visiting Nurse Association of Somerset Hills in Bernardsville. She was married to Eric Lawaetz in 1947 at St. John on the Mountain, Bernardsville. The couple moved to Ridgefield, CT where they owned and operated Apple Hill Gardens Nursery, while Karen also worked for the Ridgefield VNA. They moved to Bat Bay, Westport in 1970.

Karen continued her career at the Horace Nye Infirmary in Elizabethtown, Essex Industries in Mineville, and Mountain Lake Services (formerly the Essex County ARC) in Port Henry. She spent the last two years living at Heritage Commons Residential Health Care in Ticonderoga, and was a member of Lakeside Regional Church.

Touching many lives, Karen cherished her friends and family, keeping connected with letters, dinners, reunions, hand made gifts and many kind gestures. She stayed in contact with fellow students from nursing school, colleagues in her nursing career, distant friends and relatives, and her many neighbors near Bat Bay. She loved her dogs and cats, cooking and entertaining, painting landscapes, playing the piano, writing letters and picking flowers. Karen got great joy from living in the Adirondacks on Lake Champlain, walking on her farm, digging in her Queen’s Garden, and traveling to Denmark and the Virgin Islands to visit family.

Karen was predeceased by her loving husband, Eric Lawaetz, and her parents, Juno and Tage Castenschiold, all who emigrated from Denmark, and her brother, Rene Castenschiold. Karen shared a close bond with Amy Hayes of Indiana (formerly of Crown Point), Margaret Nash of Washington, and Ina Friderichsen of Denmark, whom she considered as her daughters. She is survived by them, as well as her nieces and nephew of New Jersey, Gail Castenschiold, Lynn Castenschiold Jones, and Fred Castenschiold.

The family would like to thank the staff at Heritage Commons for the kind care and support provided to Karen over the last two years. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at 11 am Saturday, Feb. 11, at Lakeside Regional Church, 9803 Graphite Mountain Road, Hague. In lieu of flowers, donations in Karen’s memory may be made to the North Country SPCA, P.O. Box 55, Elizabethtown, NY 12932, or ncspca.org.