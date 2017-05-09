Kathleen A. Cassidy of Hinesburg died April 21 at her home in Hinesburg.

She was born in Burlington on Sept. 1, 1956. She attended Hinesburg Elementary School and Champlain Valley Union High School. She worked at the Digital Plant for several years, then found her passion with Home Health which she cared for more than 20 years.

She was predeceased by her father Raymond Cassidy, her brother Timothy Cassidy and mother Mary Cassidy. She leaves an uncle Martin Cassidy, her aunt Merlene Hagan and many cousins of the Donovan and Hagan families of New Hampshire and the Oliver family of Maine; her sister-in-law Toni Cassidy and friends of many years Holly Goshinksy, Rejean Cournoyer and Victoria Hemingway and Barbara Garrison; also her dog Bella.

A celebration of Cassidy’s life will be held during the summer.