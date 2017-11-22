Katrina Danielle Crowe

MORIAH | Katrina “Katy” Danielle Crowe, loving mother, daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece and friend, passed away unexpectedly from kidney failure on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017 at St. Peters Hospital surrounded by family and friends.

Katy was born to Sherman and Robin Crowe on April 13, 1987. Katy attended high school at Moriah Central School and went on to further her education at North Country Community College with a certificate in nursing as a licensed practical nurse.

Katy was a devoted mother who loved spending time with her daughter, reading a good book, cooking, having fun with her family and friends and caring for all those around her. She had a loving heart, an intelligent mind and a fun personality. She was a gentle, nurturing soul and will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all who knew her.

Katy is survived by her daughter Addie Lea Baker; her parents, Sherman and Robin Crowe; her grandmother Myrtle Crowe; her brother Sherman Crowe; her sisters Casey Valencia, Jessica Winters and Annie Lesperance and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. There will be no calling hours.

“Those we love don’t go away, They walk beside us every day, unseen, unheard but always near, still loved, still missed and very dear.”