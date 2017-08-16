NORTH HUDSON — Kelly M. DeZalia, 49, passed away Aug. 10, 2017 at his home with his loving family by his side.

Kelly was born Feb. 17, 1968 in Ticonderoga, the youngest son of the late Donald Sr. and Rita Milligan DeZalia.

Kelly graduated from Schroon Lake Central School, class of 1986. He immediately went to work at the family business, DeZalia’s Garage in Severance. He worked along with his dad and brothers, Brent and Brian.

Anyone visiting the shop knew he meant business — work hard until your day is done. The thought was: who needs a “lift” when we’ve got our muscle, Kelly.

After 25 years of fixing the cars of the North Country, he longed for new challenges.

Kelly ran for public office twice, both times for the seat as North Hudson Highway Superintendent, losing each race by only a couple of votes. That didn’t detour him from taking a position as an HEO for the Town of North Hudson Highway Department in January of 2011. It meant learning all new skills. He did that in little time and he did it well.

In September of 2011, Kelly was diagnosed with Stage 4 metastatic colon cancer. The prognosis was grim but he took the challenge and ran with it full force. He underwent many surgeries, hundreds of chemotherapy sessions, radiation and immunotherapy. When Dr. G and Dr. K gave him the next option, there was no question — he was doing it, no matter what. His strength and perseverance was staggering beyond comprehension. He continued to work full time on the town highway crew until March 2015, when it became just too hard to continue work while undergoing treatment.

Kelly was always someone you could call if you needed something fixed, lifted or moved. He took many motorists from North Hudson to Schroon Lake to get gas, after telling him they were almost empty. He was someone you could count on no matter what you needed help with.

He loved spending time with family and friends, whether it be camping, kayaking, hiking, vacationing or just hanging by a campfire, all of which included throwing back a couple of beers. He loved fast and “clean” cars. Every day was a car cleaning day. He enjoyed the days past when he was called Coach Kelly for the SL/NH Red Sox undefeated little league team.