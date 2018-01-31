× Expand Photo provided Kenneth E. “Ken” St. Andrews

TICONDEROGA | Kenneth E. “Ken” St. Andrews, 72, of Ticonderoga, and more recently of Plattsburgh, passed peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018 at the UVM Health Network-CVPH in Plattsburgh, surrounded by his family.

He was born in Ticonderoga on July 21, 1945, the son of Charles and Jenny (Newman) St. Andrews.

Ken was a hard-working man, loved his family and friends and made any gathering a party. He loved cooking, fishing and a good war or western movie. He was a devoted fan of the New York Giants. Ken loved making others laugh and have a good time whether it was a good story or an outrageous game that he just thought of. Ken also enjoyed a cold Genesee beer and always had one ready for visitors.

Survivors include his daughters, Adrienne St. Andrews and Kendra Keenum; son-in-law, Jason Keenum; long time companion, Elaine St. Pierre, all of Plattsburgh.

Ken is also survived by his beloved granddaughter, his princess, McKenna. He is also survived by three sisters, Barbara, Charlene and Raydene; as well as five brothers, Robert, Richard, Donald, John and Raymond; and many nieces and nephews including Ray Fiore, and Jenny Rivers and her husband, Albert Rivers.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two brothers, Charles and Thomas; and six sisters, Arlene, Geraldine, Gloria, Patricia, Shirley and Jenny.

A private memorial service will be held in the spring.

Donations in memory of Kenneth E. St. Andrews may be made to the Essex County Leathernecks, Marine Corps League Dept. #791.

