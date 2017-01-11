SCHROON LAKE — Kenneth Eugene Vander Wiele, of Wyckoff, New Jersey was welcomed home by his Heavenly Father on Jan. 7, 2017. Born Oct. 31, 1929 in Glen Rock, New Jersey, he was the son of the late John and Jennie (Post) Vander Wiele.

Ken owned and operated K. Vander Wiele Trucking and Excavating in Hawthorne, NJ from 1951 -1973. He served on the Board of Hawthorne Gospel Church, Eastern Christian Children’s Retreat, and the Christian Business Men’s Association. Ken was also active in various Christian ministries associated with the distribution of bibles.

In 1973, Ken sold his businesses and moved his family to Schroon Lake, NY where he was employed by Word of Life Fellowship until his retirement in 1979. Ken was predeceased by his wife of 63 years, Esther (Kruizinga) Vander Wiele; his brothers John Jr., Larry, and George Vander Wiele; his sister Lillian Watson, daughter-in-law, Anita Vander Wiele, grandchildren Sandra Vander Wiele and Kenneth Vander Wiele Jr.. Kenneth Eugene was the last surviving member of his siblings.

Ken is survived by his wife Helen Breure Vander Wiele, sons; Kenneth (Sharron) of Willsboro, Keith (Lisabeth) of Schroon Lake, Dean (Kathy) of Bowensville, PA, Timothy (Laurie) of Schroon Lake, Darryl (Lisa) of Schroon Lake, and a daughter Betty (David) Broadt of Bloomsburg, PA, as well as 18 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren.

Ken is a member of Hawthorne Gospel Church. Upon his retirement in 1979, Ken and his wife, Esther, worked for Foretravel Motorhomes, organizing tours and traveling extensively throughout the United States and Canada. He enjoyed spending time with his family and reading.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at Grace Bible Fellowship in Olmstedville, NY. A graveside service will be held in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, Ken requested memorial contributions to Hawthorne Gospel Church Missionary Fund, representing a lifelong passion of his for missions.

