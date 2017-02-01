Laura “Lolly” Ann Sprague

(Nov. 24, 1951- Jan. 27, 2017)

MORIAH CENTER — Lolly Sprague, 65, of Moriah Center, passed away on Jan. 27, 2017 at the Elizabethtown Community Hospital with her son by her side as well as family and friends, after a long battle with COPD.

One of her greatest joy besides raising her son, the light of her life, was the gift of watching her nieces and nephews grow up and expand their families. She also had the joy of being able to watch her great niece and nephews, Jayden, Tanner, Deagan Gibbs and Justin Sprague grow up next door and always looked forward to their visits. Lolly always enjoyed caring for others. She was Employed by North Country Home Services and Mountain Lake Services for many years before retiring. Her love for caring for others brought her great joy and fond memories. Some of her best memories during her employment years were of her two special friends she had the joy of caring for Dennis Smith and Darlene Ward.

Lolly especially enjoyed gatherings and lengthy telephone conversations with family and friends. She could always be found with a book, pen or knitting needle in hand. Her love for reading, word search, Sudoku, knitting and crocheting kept her busy in her retirement years as well as during her many hospital stays.

Logan was always by her side during her difficult journey and she was forever grateful.

Her great nieces Katelynn, Emilee and Daniell Roberts always kept her in line and were always there when she needed them. Her home health aides and nurse, Mary Poirier and Danielle Rohrer, were always looking closely after her and making sure she had top notch care.

She had many special friends and care givers at ECH whom gave her excellent care and friendship during her hospital stays, Dr.Halloran, Julia, Angie, Julie, Dusti, Vicki, Victoria, Kelly, the nurses aides and the entire staff at ECH all of whom helped make her stays feel more like being at home, the staff even knew of her love for word search and kept her well supplied!

Lolly is survived by a very large family that she loved dearly, her son, the light of her life, Logan and brothers Wilbur (Kim) Sprague, Walter (Pat) Sprague, sisters Elma Simione, Kathy Orr, many special nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved dearly, a sister in law Mary Daha, as well as her special neighbors Kellie and Kane Valentine and children.

Lolly was predeceased by her parents Florence Ellsworth Daha Sprague and Wilbur Sprague, brother William Daha, sisters Helen Sutliff, Evelyn Sherman, Betty Ashe, Inez Mattison and Marion Ives as well as their husbands.

A funeral service will be held on Sunday, Feb. 5 at 1 p.m. at Moriah Methodist Church, Tarbell Hill Road, Moriah Corners, with a gathering immediately following at the VFW in Mineville.

Donations can be made in memory of Laura to the Moriah Ambulance squad or Harlands Funeral Home in Laura’s name.

To leave condolences for the family please visit harlandfuneralhome.com.