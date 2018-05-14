Ticonderoga. Lawrence Larry E. Trudeau, 80, of Ticonderoga, passed away on Thursday, May 10, 2018 at the Elizabethtown Community Hospital.Born in Ticonderoga, February 11, 1938, he was the son of the late Edward and Jessie (Horton) Trudeau.Mr. Trudeau was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.He was a lifelong resident of Ticonderoga and was employed as a Large Equipment Operator for the Village of Ticonderoga Highway Department for many years.Larry was a member of the Benevolent & Protective Order of Elks # 1494 of Ticonderoga and served on the Ticonderoga 4th of July Committee. He was an avid bowler and loved outdoor sports, especially fishing and hunting.Larry was a dedicated Ticonderoga Sentinel fan, and enthusiastically attended their basketball, baseball, and football games, home and around the North Country.He was pre-deceased by his son, Lawrence Trudeau, Jr., his step-daughter, Tina Signor; his brother-in-law, Ronald Clarke; and his sister-in-law, Lisa Trudeau.Survivors include his wife of 37 years, Louise E. (Crossman) Trudeau; four stepchildren, Earl Woodard of Pennsylvania, Daniel Woodard of Vermont, Mark Woodard of Vermont and Kevin Signor and his wife, Beth of Ticonderoga; seven siblings, Darlene Hurlburt (David) of Ticonderoga, Richard Trudeau (Margueritte) of Clemons; Barbara Macey (Tony) of Ticonderoga, Edward Trudeau (Beverly) of Ticonderoga, Catherine Clarke of Crown Point, Bernie Trudeau of Ticonderoga, and Warren Trudeau (Cynthia) of Ticonderoga. He is also survived by two grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.Relatives and friends may call Thursday, May 17, 2018 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 210 The Portage, Ticonderoga, NY.A Memorial Service will follow at 12 p.m. on Thursday, May 17th at the Church. The Rev. Bill Whittington, Pastor, will officiate.Interment with Military Honors will take place at the family plot of the Valley View Cemetery of Ticonderoga.A Reception will take place following the Services at the Fellowship Hall of the First Baptist Church.Donations in Larrys name may be made to the First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 367, Ticonderoga, New York 12883.Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga. To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com