Port Henry -Lillian M. Lang On June 4th Angels of Heaven carried Lillian M. Lang of Port Henry, NY, 90 years of age, to reunite with her beloved husband, Elmer H. Lang.She is survived by her daughter, Carol Davis, daughter Cheryl LaPier and son William (Tammy) Lang, 12 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and 7 great, great grandchildren.Services will be private. Donations can be made to the Moriah Ambulance Squad or to the North Country SPCA in Elizabethtown.To leave condolences for the family please visit www.harlandfuneralhome.com.