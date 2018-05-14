North Hudson Linda Anauo,71, of North Hudson passed away Friday, May 11, 2018 at her home surrounded by her family.She was born in Witherbee on December 10th, 1946, the daughter of Napoleon and Doris (Budwick) Marcotte.She married her lifelong love, Franklin of 53 years in Moriah. Linda and Frank always enjoyed their 3 a.m. cup of coffee together before Frank went off to work.For those who knew Linda, knew family came first. She welcomed everyone with arms wide open and she also wasn’t afraid to tell it how it was. She spent several years as a volunteer for High Peaks Hospice. She worked at Frontier Town along with several of the local gas stations, where she would spend hours sharing stories with the community. She loved to play bingo and would try to win a couple million on scratch offs. There was never a dull moment when Linda was around. Her beauty, love and strength will live on through the many lives she touched.She is predeceased by her Husband Franklin, Brother Bobby, Sister Mary and Grandson Joshua.Linda is survived by Sister, Doris Fiore and Husband Glen of Blue Ridge, Brother Napoleon Marcotte and Wife Judy of Port Henry, Daughter Jamie Lang and Husband Randy of Ticonderoga, Daughter, Tracey Whitty and Husband David of Schroon Lake, Sons James and Franklin Anauo of North Hudson, Grandchildren Ashley, Amanda, Melinda, Casey, Dylan, Luke, Cole, Owen, and Maddison and Great Grandchildren Thomas and Austin.The family will celebrate the life of Linda in the comfort of her home in North Hudson.A special thanks to High Peaks Hospice and Dr. Gillani’s Office at C.R. Wood Cancer Center in Glens Falls.