Lois Stetson

NEW MILFORD, CT — Lois V. Stetson of New Milford, CT, passed away at home on Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at the age of 80.

She was born Jan. 1, 1937 in Danbury, CT, daughter of the late George and Lois (Plue) Peck. She graduated from Danbury High School in 1955.

Ms. Stetson lived in New Milford for many years before moving to Pottersville in 1971, then back to New Milford in 1989.

She worked in quality control at Barden in Danbury, CT for twenty years, retiring in 2002. Stetson loved traveling, was a member of the New Milford Bowling League and could not pass a casino without stopping in.

She is survived by her companion George Panozza; son Robert Stetson Jr. and his fiancée Diane of Chestertown; daughter Suzette Stetson of Pottersville; sister Nancy Paul and companion Rich of New Milford, CT; grandchildren Christopher and Sasha; great grandchildren Damien and London, and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her brother George Peck III and sister Judith Peck.

Calling hours took place on Monday, May 1 at the Lillis Funeral Home in New Milford. Interment will be private.

Contributions in Lois’ memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, 38 Richards Ave., Norwalk, CT, 06854.