CROWN POINT — Lorraine Ruth Dudley, 90, of Crown Point, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 3, at the Helen Porter Hospital of Middlebury, Vermont.

Born in Crown Point, May 7, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Birchard and Bertha M. (DeZalia) Bevins.

Dudley was a lifetime Crown Point resident. She was employed by the Essex County Office for the Aging in Elizabethtown for many years, until her retirement.

She was a member of the First Congregational Church of Crown Point and served as Treasurer and Chairman of the Trustees of the Church.

She was pre-deceased by her husband, Raymond Kingman Dudley on November 4, 1997.

Survivors include her two daughters, Darlene Nicholes of Provo, Utah and Bethany Kosmider and her husband, Edward of Crown Point; four grandchildren, Christopher Wyrocki of Utah, Jennifer Wyrocki of Vermont, David Rice of Utah, and Nathan Rice of Utah. She is also survived by six great-grandchildren, and one niece.

A funeral service took place on Wednesday, Aug. 9 at the First Congregational Church, 19 Park Avenue, Crown Point. The Rev. David C. Hirtle officiated.

Interment will follow at the family plot of the Ironville Cemetery of Crown Point.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga. To offer online condolences, please visit wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com.