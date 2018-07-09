Ticonderoga. Louise (Critsimilios) Thompson, 93, of Ticonderoga, passed away on Sunday, July 8, 2018, at the Helen Porter Nursing Home of Middlebury, Vermont.

Born in Hoboken, New Jersey, September 30, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Sevasty Critsimilios.

Louise grew up in New York City with a brother, George and two sisters, Marika and Tessie. While in the city, Louise attended American School and after getting out she would head straight to Greek School, which made her fluent in two languages. She loved to talk about her time in New York, especially the story where she skipped school to see an up-and-coming singer at the Paramount Theater named Frank Sinatra.

She married her husband, Percy Thompson and moved from New York to live with him on the edge of a beautiful apple orchard in the Adirondack Mountains of Ticonderoga, where she helped run two family businesses for many, many years.

Percy and Louise loved to dance. They knew the Rumba, Polka, Salsa, Waltz and most importantly the Jitterbug. They won dance competitions together.

Music, namely the Andrews Sisters or Glen Miller Band was always on in the kitchen where she’d shimmy while she cooked her famous Greek dishes or chocolate fudge for her grandchildren. She became very involved with the Shriner’s over the years, and Louise’s love of songs and singing became a much-loved part of the functions they attended with the “Sing Along – Remembering the Oldies” song book, she developed and had printed.

After her retirement, Louise volunteered at the Ticonderoga elementary school, helping teachers in the classroom.

She was pre-deceased by her husband, Percy Thompson on November 14, 1996. She was also pre-deceased by two step-children, Edwin B. Thompson and Alma R. Thompson.

Survivors include her three children, Charles Polihronakis and his wife, Valerie of Florida, William Polihronakis and his wife, Margaret of Ticonderoga; and Valorie Sherwin of Ticonderoga; her step-daughter, Anne Connors of Crown Point; her sister, Marika Alfano of Saratoga; and five grandchildren, Misty Castaneda, Maxi Richmond, Josh Polihronakis, Adam Sherwin, and Ashley Polihronakis; a great-grandson, Mateo Castaneda; and many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends called Wednesday, July 11, 2018 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home, 11 Algonkin St., Ticonderoga.

A Funeral Service followed on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. at the Funeral Home. The Rev. Scott Tyler, Pastor of the First United Methodist Church of Ticonderoga, officiated.

Interment followed at the family plot of the Valley View Cemetery of Ticonderoga.

