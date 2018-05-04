Silver Bay, NY - Lt. Col. (Ret.) Thomas M. James, 86, passed away on Monday, April 2, 2018 at CVPH Medical Center in Plattsburgh, NY after a short illness.He was born on September 1, 1931 in Buffalo, NY, the son of Evelyn and Gordon P. James. He entered the U.S. Air Force in 1955 after graduating from the University of Buffalo with a BS degree. In 1967 he received his MBA degree from George Washington University, Washington, DC.After serving in Germany and at Shaw AFB, SC, he was assigned to a Special Projects Program at the General Dynamics facility in Fort Worth, TX. Subsequent assignments included a combat flying tour in Southeast Asia during the Vietnam War, and a Pentagon Air Staff assignment in the Research and Development Directorate. His last tour, prior to retirement, in early 1977, was the AFLC System Manager for the C-141B transport at Warner-Robins AFB, GA.In addition to flying training, his in-service schools included the Squadron Officer School, the Air Command and Staff College and the Industrial College of the Armed Forces. His decorations include The Meritorious Service Medal, The Distinguished Flying Cross, The Air Medal with seven oak leaf clusters, The Air Force Commendation Medal with an oak leaf cluster, the National Defense Service Medal, The Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal with three battle stars, the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal and the Air Force Outstanding Unit Citation with an oak leaf cluster.Lt. Col. James left the Air Force after serving 22 years, to retire in Silver Bay, NY. During his post-retirement years he owned Prop and Sail Marine Service and the Silver Bay Guideboat and Canoe Company. He was active in local community affairs, serving as the President of the Hague Chamber of Commerce, Chairman of the Hague Zoning Board of Appeals, Vice President of the Hague Fish and Game Club and was an active member of the Hague Winter Carnival Committee. He also served on the Steering Committee for the Mary C. Beste Scholarship Fund for over 20 years. He was a driver for the local Meals on Wheels program for several years. He was also active as a member of the Northern Lake George Rotary Club, serving as president in 2001-2002. He was the originator and webmaster of www.hagueticonderoga.com, the Hague-on-Lake George Chamber of Commerce website.Tom leaves his sister, Elizabeth James McCredie of New Hampshire, a nephew, two nieces, two grandnieces and many close friends.A memorial service will be held on May 19, 2018 at 3:00 PM at the Helen Hughes Memorial Chapel, Silver Bay YMCA Conference Center, 87 Silver Bay Road, Silver Bay, NY. 12874.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to the Mary C. Beste Scholarship Fund, PO Box 509, Hague Community Center, Hague, NY 12836, or The Red River Valley Fighter Pilots Association Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 1553, Front Royal, VA 22630-0033.Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga. To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com