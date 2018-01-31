× Expand Photo provided Lucy Belzile

WILLSBORO | Lucy Belzile, 92, of Willsboro, passed away on Jan. 24, 2018 surrounded by her family.

Lucy was born in Amqui, Quebec on Jan. 13, 1926 to the late Emile and Eva Raymond.

She grew up and worked on the family farm along with her 12 brothers and sisters.

On April 23, 1949 she married her one and only love, Roger Belzile, and moved from Quebec to Willsboro where they raised their family.

Lucy dedicated her life to loving and caring for her children and soon found herself surrounded by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Gramma loved cooking traditional French-Canadian food, listening to French music and speaking her native language with whomever she could. Her quick wit and sense of humor made for lively rounds of Bingo and Rummikub. Friends and family learned quickly to play by her rules and that she had amazing luck.

A lifelong Catholic, Lucy was unwavering in her faith and was always mindful of her blessings.

Her life story was one of courage and perseverance. She moved to a new country, learned a new language, raised a large family, battled various health conditions and beat cancer at the age of 80. She shared her gratitude for having had a long and full life on earth often and at the end she was at peace and looking forward to a reunion with Poppy.

Lucy was predeceased by her husband of 58 years and all her siblings. She is survived by her children Danny (Rhonda) Belzile, Joanne (George) Betters, Gilbert (Joanne) Belzile, Nancy Belzile, Diane (Kevin) Formway, and Lori (Kevin) Polhemus; 16 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. Je t’aime pour toujours Mama.

A funeral mass celebrated by Father Scott Seymour and Deacon Paul White was held Monday, Jan. 29, 2018 at St. Philip of Jesus in Willsboro at 3 p.m.

Arrangements are in the care of the Ross Funeral Home, 25 Maple St., Willsboro. To offer an online condolence, please visit rossfuneralhomes.com.