WESTPORT - Lunett Pierce White, 94, of Westport New York passed away Saturday June 23, 2018 at the Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake New York. She was born in Essex, New York on August 18, 1923, the daughter of Stella Fay (Palmer) and Warren Pierce. She attended elementary school in the historic little school house in Whallonsburg, then attended Willsboro Central School.Lunett was married to Theodore F. White and they lived on the White farm between Elizabethtown and Westport where she worked side by side with her husband Teddy raising their three children for most of her life. They had exquisite gardens and she sold vegetables in the summer to many locals year after year. She was known for her legendary family Thanksgiving dinners with the capability of always adding another plate at the table. She also loved attending the Fairs in Westport and Vermont with her husband, camping, canning, crocheting, knitting, and reading. In the spring, tapping trees and sugaring to make maple syrup and soft sugar was a love she shared with family. Lunett is survived by her three children; Drucilla (Harry) Sherman of Westport, NY; and the twins Warren (Patricia) White of Satsuma, Florida and Wanda Murtagh-Dorchak (Frank) of Malone, NY. Also surviving are 8 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, and 6 great-great grandchildren. She was so lovingly called Gramma-Great by all of them. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband Teddy, brothers Fred Pierce, Floyd Pierce, Gerald Pierce, son in law Patrick Scott Murtagh Jr., daughter in law Gail Girard White and granddaughter Gina Lynn Sherman Shelton.Calling hours will be held on Monday July 2, 2018 from 11:00 AM 1:00 PM at the Heald Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with a service at 1:00. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery.In Lunetts memory donations may be made to a charity of ones choice.