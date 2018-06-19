Burlington Vermont - Lyda Parsons Bruce, 88 years old passed away peacefully on June 4, 2018, at the Mansfield Place in Essex, Vermont. Lyda was born on April 22, 1930, in Corning, New York, and was known best to family and friends as “Pudgy”.

Pudgy was raised in Painted Post, New York, where she attended school until her senior year. At that time, the family moved to England where she completed high school and continued through several finishing school years in both Switzerland and France. Upon moving back to the United States, Pudgy attended Wells College in Aurora, New York.

After college, Pudgy married Douglass S Bruce of Elmira, New York, and settled in Corning, New York, to raise the family. Eventually she moved to Burlington, Vermont, to be closer to friends and family members who had moved there. During all of these years, her constant “place” was always the family cottage on Heart Bay at the north end of Lake George. This is where she spent her summers and always found her family, close friends, the surrounding hills, the lake, the views, and her rock garden. All were very dear and special to her.

An energetic woman, Pudgy loved taking care of her family and home, playing tennis and skiing, traveling, volunteering, reading a good book and playing cards, tending to her gardens, spending time with her friends, and paddlingin her canoe with her dogs and cats.

Pudgy was preceded in death by her parents, Charles L and Margaret Young Parsons, by her former husband, Douglass S Bruce, and her son, Douglass L Bruce.

Pudgy is survived by her brother, Alan Parsons, her sister, Gaynor Parsons Coassin, her son, Geoffrey Bruce, her daughter, Catherine Bruce, and by her four grandchildren, Sean Vallant, Jasmine Bruce, Mikaela Bruce, and Carmen Adams.

The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thanks to all of her caregivers at both the Residence at Shelburne Bay and the Mansfield Place, as well as the hospice nurses and volunteers at the Visiting Nurses Association of Chittenden County.

Visiting hours are planned for Sunday, July 1st, from 1:00 to 3:00pm at The Barns at Lang Farm in Essex Junction, Vermont. Following that will be a Celebration of Life Service at the First Congregational Church on Main Street in Essex Junction starting at 3:30pm.

Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Lyda (Pudgy) Bruce to the Flynn Center, 153 Main Street, Burlington, VT 05401. The family also invites you to share your memories and condolences by visiting www.awrfh.com.