TICONDEROGA | Lynn Earl Harrington, 79, of Ticonderoga and Zephyrhills, Florida, died Sept. 24, 2017 at Gulfside Hospice in Zephyrhills.

He was born April 26,1938 to Earle Clayton and Harriett (Howe) Harrington in Ticonderoga.

Lynn is survived by his wife of 58 years, Deann (Wakeman) Harrington; two sons, Dale (Sheila) Harrington of Ticonderoga and Steve (Diane) Harrington of Talking Rock, Georgia; one daughter, Penny Dee (Bradley) Bushell of Darien, Connecticut; one brother, Earl (Sally) Harrington of Putnam Station; seven grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by three brothers, Clayton, John and James Harrington and one great granddaughter, Abigail Cooper.

Lynn retired from International Paper after 39 years of service, where he began as floor sweeper and worked his way up to superintendent of maintenance, working at several mills in the Northeast.

Upon retirement Lynn and his wife moved into their motor home and traveled the United States and Canada for 15 years, helping build houses with Habitat for Humanity, and working in disaster areas with the Methodist Nomads.

He was a U.S. Army veteran who greatly valued his tour of duty and travel in Europe. Lynn displayed his great love of country as a life member of the B.P.O.E #1494 of Ticonderoga, serving in many ways during his 49 years of membership, moving up to exalted ruler and state vice president.

He was cub master for Troop #22 in Corinth, a charter member of the Champlain Valley Bluegrass and Old Time Music Association, and loved to travel the country attending bluegrass festivals.

Relatives and friends called Friday, Sept. 29, 2017 from 4-7 p.m. at the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home, 11 Algonkin St., Ticonderoga.

A funeral service took place on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017 at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. The Rev. Paul Dufford officiated. Burial followed in Forestdale Cemetery, Crown Point.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes a donation in his memory to a charity of one’s choice; Lynn’s favorite charity, Elks National foundation, B.P.O.E. #1494, 5 Tower Ave., Ticonderoga, NY, 12883; or Gulfside Hospice, 2061 Collier Parkway, Land O’ Lakes, FL, 34639.

