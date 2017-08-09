TICONDEROGA — M. Esther Royce, 95, of Ticonderoga, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, at Heritage Commons Residential Health Care of Ticonderoga.

Born in Ticonderoga, March 31, 1922, she was the daughter of the late Rexford and Lillian (Higgins) Thompson.

Mrs. Royce was a lifetime resident of Ticonderoga. She was a member of the Eastern Star, and the Ticonderoga Chapter of the D.A.R. since 1956.

She was predeceased by her husband, Charles P. Royce in 1985; her son-in-law, Vincent Scuderi in 2016; and also by three brothers, Percy Thompson, Rexford Thompson and Clayton Thompson; and two sisters, Lillian LeMaire and Helen Thompson.

Survivors include her daughter, Margaret “Widget” Scuderi of Ticonderoga; one grandson, Christopher J. Scuderi of Ticonderoga, and one granddaughter, Michelle Scuderi of Watertown; and many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends called Sunday, Aug. 6 from 1-2 p.m. at the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home, 11 Algonkin Street, Ticonderoga.

A funeral service followed at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. The Rev. Scott Tyler, Pastor of the First United Methodist Church of Ticonderoga, officiated.

To offer online condolences, please visit wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com.