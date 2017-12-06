TICONDEROGA | M. Janet Norton died Dec. 2, 2017. She was born in Ticonderoga on May 21, 1921 to Clayton and Madeline (Shattuck) Harris.

Janet graduated from the Sherman Collegiate Institute in Port Henry. She married Raymond Norton in 1942, and resided in Mineville. Soon after her marriage, Janet became a charter member of the Moriah Ambulance Ladies Auxiliary. Janet began her career at Frontier Town in North Hudson, at the old A-Frame Restaurant. She finished her career at Moriah Central School as the head cook.

In Janet’s early days, she was an avid smelt fisher; she loved to catch them and cook them! Janet was well-known for stopping alongside the road and digging dandelion and milkweed greens. Saturday nights were dedicated to watching the Lawrence Welk Show. She shared her love of playing rummy with her grandchildren. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren enjoyed her famous Christmas sugar cookies, while many family members will never forget her world famous baked beans. In her later years, Janet enjoyed reading and the challenge of word searches.

Anyone who knew Janet in her later years, knew that she always proclaimed that “better days are comin’!” It is her family’s hope that Janet’s better days have arrived.

Janet is survived by her two sons Robert and Sharon Norton and Richard and Pam Norton, and predeceased by her daughter Judith (Norton) Clark.

Janet is survived by her beloved grandchildren, Kathy (Clark) and Phil Polec, Donna (Clark) and Bob Bortle, Michael and Jeanette Clark, Matthew and Jennifer Norton, Christina (Norton) and James St. Denis, and Travis Norton.

Her great-grandchildren include: Megan Clark, Samantha O’Connor, Allie St.Denis and Felicity Norton.

Janet is survived by her siblings Jack and Mary Harris and her sister Beverly (Harris) Petro. She is predeceased by her husband Raymond Norton and her five brothers, Clayton, Dick, Robert, Don and Gary Harris.

Janet’s immediate family wish to express their appreciation the Heritage Commons Nursing Home and Staff of Ticonderoga, for the loving care and kindness shown to her for the last year and a half .

There will be a family graveside service, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017 at the South Moriah Cemetery family plot at 1 p.m., immediately followed by a gathering to celebrate her life at the Eagles 4410 Club of Moriah.

To leave condolences for the family please visit harlandfuneralhome.com.