MINERVA — Mae C. West, 100, a former resident of Minerva, passed away peacefully on Dec. 13, 2016 at Adirondack Tri-County Nursing Home, North Creek, with her family by her side.

Born on Jan. 9, 1916 in Schenectady, she was the daughter of the late Myron and Nettie (Huntley) Clark.

Mae and her husband Fenton operated the ESSO Gas Station in Minerva for years.

Apart from her parents, she is predeceased by her husband Fenton West.

Survivors include three children, Richard C. West (Sue) of ME, Neil T. West (Doris) of Farmington, Rhoda W. Kelly (Jim) of South Glens Falls; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a dear special friend Nancy W. Shaw of Olmstedville.

At Mae’s request there are no calling hours.

A graveside service will be held in the spring at the Minerva Baptist Cemetery.

