MINERVA — Mae C. West, 100, a former long time resident of Minerva passed away Dec. 13, 2016 at the Adirondack Tri-County Nursing Home, North Creek.

Born on Jan. 9, 1916 she was the daughter of the late Myron And Nettie (Huntley) Clark.

Apart from her parents, she was pre-deceased by her husband, Fenton E. West; Fenton Junior West; Alison West, Wayne E. West And Mae West Blaisdell.

Survivors include, Margarete West (mother of Wayne’s children); Richard C. West (Sue); Neil T. West (Doris); Rhoda Kelly (Jim); numerous grand-children, great-grand children, great-great-grand-children, nieces, nephews, and a dear friend, Nancy W. Shaw.

Mae was a member of the Jehovah Witnesses, Kingdom Hall Congregation, Glens Falls.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd, Queensbury. The service will be conducted by her son, Richard C. West.

A celebration of her life, burial and committal service was held at the Minerva Baptist Church Cemetery on July 1 at 10 a.m.