Schroon Lake and Hudson, Fl. - Maggie Louise Pinegar Peterson Passed away July 13, 2018.Maggie was born April 21, 1933 in Akron Ohio to Thomas and Maggie (Griffey) Pinegar. She was predeceased by five older brothers, Thomas Earl, James Erval, Calvin Earl, William Elbert, and Ambrose Paul.Maggie is survived by her husband Bruce Robert Peterson. Bruce and Maggie were married February 12, 1956 and just celebrated 62 years of marriage.Maggie is also survived by four sons, David (Ruth), Dwight (Bonnie), Darrell (Leslie) and Deron (Beth). With five brothers and four sons, Maggie joked that she should write a book, “I Lived with Eleven Men.” Maggie had thirteen grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren with one more on the way.Maggie lived out her faith. Twice she and Bruce moved, leaving a comfortable lifestyle and downsizing for the purpose of ministry. Together they traveled to over 40 countries, often visiting missionaries. Many women, both in the US and abroad, have said Maggie ministered to them at a pivotal time in their livesMaggie loved sewing, jewelry, and all of the newest technical gadgets. She was a techie to the end. She bought her first laptop in the late 80’s and was always quick to upgrade to the latest computer, cell phone or electronic device.The most important thing to Maggie was her family and she worked hard to stay involved in everyone’s life. She was a very good friend to each of her sons and daughters-in-law. Every grandchild had a special relationship with her and will treasure their one-on-one memories.A memorial service will be held a Mountainside Bible Chapel in Schroon Lake on Saturday August 4, 2018 at 11:00 AM. Friends may visit before the service and stay afterward for a light lunch. The family will have a private time at the cemetery.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial gifts be sent to the Maggie Peterson Memorial Fund. This fund will be used to help international students attend Word of Life Bible Institutes around the world. Gifts may be set to: Word of Life, Maggie Peterson Memorial Fund, PO Box 600, Schroon Lake, NY 12870. To offer online condolences, please visit www.edwardlkellyfuneralhome.com.