Manuelle (Sierra) Sears

WITHERBEE | Manuella (Sierra) Sears, 86, passed away on Tuesday, March 20 at Ellis Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born Jan. 1, 1932 to the late Maria and Crispin Sierra in Witherbee.

Manuella had a unique sense of humor that always brought smiles and laughter to all those around her.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, watching old movies and collecting miniature houses.

She had beautiful skin, a natural ability to speak her mind and will be remembered for her unconditional love.

Manuella leaves behind her children, Mary Hart, Stephen Sears, Florence St.Pierre Sears, Cindy Sears; her grandchildren, Thomas Hart (Michelle), Erica Kazlo (Joe), Erin Allison (Craig) and John-Roch Sears; her great-grandchildren, Tom Hart III, Saphire, Alexa and Camran Ahlers, Tristin Allison, Amelia and Joey Kazlo; her sister Beatrice Korszun and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Manuella was predeceased by her husband John Sears; her brothers Enrique and Vincent; her sisters Isabel (Manual) Perez and Amelia (Jim) Rice; brother-in-law Walt Korszun.

Services were held March 24 at St. Patrick’s Church in Port Henry.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Moriah Food Pantry, 98 Joyce Rd., Mineville NY 12956 will be greatly appreciated.

To leave condolences for the family please visit harlandfuneralhome.com.