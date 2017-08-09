× Expand Photo provided Version 2 Marcia St. Louis

PLATTSBURGH — Marcia St. Louis died on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017 at Champlain Valley Physicians’ Hospital.

She was born July 4, 1939 in Hartford, CT to Dorothy Landers.

Marcia and her devoted husband, Keith St. Louis, were married for over 40 years.

Marcia was raised in Fayetteville and lived with her husband in Chittenango, after which they relocated to the Plattsburgh area.

Marcia was an excellent watercolor artist and her paintings are valued greatly within the family.

Marcia is survived by her beloved husband Keith; stepdaughter Dawn St. Louis and companion Richard Fields; stepson Grayling St. Louis; granddaughters Covey and Jessica; grandson Christopher; great grandson Riley; her sister Carol Myhill, husband Kevin and their sons David and Michael Walton and their children; her sister-in-law Margaret Landers; and her children Chris and Betsy Landers, Jennifer and Paul Neveu and Danielle and Timothy Hasselberg; grandnieces and nephews, Boden, Hazel, Stella, Fletcher, George and Hannah.

Our hearts are heavy with grief and we know she is resting peacefully.

Marcia was a loving person with a wide range of interests. She loved spending summers with Keith at their lake cottage known for sunshine, laughter and joyful memories. Marcia was a gracious and welcoming host, always cooking meals for family and friends, and spending time with loved ones when they visited. As her nephews and nieces had children of their own, Marcia loved to hold the babies, and see them grow over the years. In an age when so many say “happy birthday” via text message or Facebook, Marcia was known for sending cards with special notes inside, and her famous Christmas cookie baskets with so many delicious treats — bringing joy to many each holiday season.

After living in Chittenango for approximately two decades, Marcia and Keith decided to move to be closer to the lake cottage. They enjoyed several happy years there, getting to know new people and making new friends.

Marcia loved dogs — in particular, the Shitsu breed. She and Keith enjoyed the company of Muffy for many years, followed by Sophie, both of whom were important members of their family.