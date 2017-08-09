Photo provided
Version 2
Marcia St. Louis
PLATTSBURGH — Marcia St. Louis died on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017 at Champlain Valley Physicians’ Hospital.
She was born July 4, 1939 in Hartford, CT to Dorothy Landers.
Marcia and her devoted husband, Keith St. Louis, were married for over 40 years.
Marcia was raised in Fayetteville and lived with her husband in Chittenango, after which they relocated to the Plattsburgh area.
Marcia was an excellent watercolor artist and her paintings are valued greatly within the family.
Marcia is survived by her beloved husband Keith; stepdaughter Dawn St. Louis and companion Richard Fields; stepson Grayling St. Louis; granddaughters Covey and Jessica; grandson Christopher; great grandson Riley; her sister Carol Myhill, husband Kevin and their sons David and Michael Walton and their children; her sister-in-law Margaret Landers; and her children Chris and Betsy Landers, Jennifer and Paul Neveu and Danielle and Timothy Hasselberg; grandnieces and nephews, Boden, Hazel, Stella, Fletcher, George and Hannah.
Our hearts are heavy with grief and we know she is resting peacefully.
Marcia was a loving person with a wide range of interests. She loved spending summers with Keith at their lake cottage known for sunshine, laughter and joyful memories. Marcia was a gracious and welcoming host, always cooking meals for family and friends, and spending time with loved ones when they visited. As her nephews and nieces had children of their own, Marcia loved to hold the babies, and see them grow over the years. In an age when so many say “happy birthday” via text message or Facebook, Marcia was known for sending cards with special notes inside, and her famous Christmas cookie baskets with so many delicious treats — bringing joy to many each holiday season.
After living in Chittenango for approximately two decades, Marcia and Keith decided to move to be closer to the lake cottage. They enjoyed several happy years there, getting to know new people and making new friends.
Marcia loved dogs — in particular, the Shitsu breed. She and Keith enjoyed the company of Muffy for many years, followed by Sophie, both of whom were important members of their family.
Marcia was an avid painter. She loved to create landscape paintings of places she had visited and proudly display these paintings in her home.
She was also fond of cooking and crocheting, and always up for a lively conversation on current affairs or national issues. Marcia had an amazing memory and loved to tell stories about times past. Since her brother Robert passed away far too young, Marcia’s stories about Robert were a real gift to his children Chris, Jennifer and Danielle and their families. Times may change and circumstances may change, but Marcia always brought a refreshing new perspective about the things that truly matter in life and the things that never change.
Marcia will be sorely missed by her husband Keith, family, friends and those who came to know her. She was a joy to all who knew her. Her story, her example and the joy she brought will live on in the hearts of many.
Burial services will be private for family members and close friends only. Contributions can be made to the humane society or the Children’s Cancer Research Fund.
Burial services will be private for family members and close friends only. Contributions can be made to the humane society or the Children's Cancer Research Fund.