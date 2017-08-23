× Expand Photo provided Margaret “Peg” G. Towne

CROWN POINT | Margaret “Peg” G. Towne, 80, of Crown Point, passed away on Monday, Aug. 14, 2017 at her residence.

Born in Crown Point on Sept. 23, 1936, she was the daughter of the late George and Agnes (Wolcott) Graham.

Peg was a lifetime Crown Point resident and was a graduate of Plattsburgh State College.

She was employed as an Elementary School Teacher for the Crown Point School District for many years prior to her retirement.

Prior to Crown Point, she was employed by the Schroon Lake and Mineville School districts.

Peg was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Clark L. Towne, on Feb. 6, 2015. She was also predeceased by one son, Clark W. Towne; and one step-daughter, Christine Towne.

Survivors include two daughters, Julie Towne of Crown Point and Linda Kesinger of Centennial, Colorado; three grandchildren, Josh Towne, Jared Towne and Hawk Salus; and two sisters-in-law, Mrs. Denise Hens and Mrs. Janice Graham and their families.

There will be no calling hours.

A graveside service will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 30 at 11:30 a.m. at the family plot of the White Church Cemetery of Crown Point. The Rev. David Hirtle will officiate.

Donations in Mrs. Towne’s memory may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children or Disabled American Veterans.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga. To offer online condolences, please visit wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com.